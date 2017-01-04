Welcome to noloadfundinvestor.com - January 4, 2017 "After two decades of investing and helping other investors, I'm still convinced that no-load mutual-funds and ETFs are the best investments for protecting and growing your wealth." Says Mark Salzinger, one of America's foremost

mutual-fund and ETF experts. The best mutual-fund and ETF advice,

at your fingertips. Mark Salzinger welcomes you to noloadfundinvestor.com! Welcome to the world of no-load mutual-fund and ETF investing. My publications include: The No-Load Fund Investor , my flagship monthly newsletter, contains my exclusive commentary, model portfolios and extensive current data on nearly 1,000 leading no-load funds and ETFs. It's also the only place to get my specific fund recommendations on where to invest now for maximum profit with safety.

, my flagship monthly newsletter, contains my exclusive commentary, model portfolios and extensive current data on nearly 1,000 leading no-load funds and ETFs. It's also the only place to get my specific fund recommendations on where to invest now for maximum profit with safety.



I also offer numerous other special investment reports and guides available only to my valued subscribers. The No-Load Fund Investor Sheldon Jacobs founded this highly acclaimed monthly newsletter in 1979. In 2003 Mark Salzinger became publisher and editor. Each monthly issue offers practical advice and sound strategies for making the most of today's booming no-load fund and ETF markets. The No-Load Fund Investor is comprehensive, too, tracking nearly 1,000 no-load funds and ETFs, more than any other newsletter. It combines data, comparative reports of performance and specific recommendations. In addition, you can follow model portfolios targeted to different goals, lifestyle and preferred source of transactions. An annual subscription to the newsletter is regularly $199, but check out How to Order The No-Load Fund Investor for savings! The newsletter is regularly $199 for 12 issues. But take advantage of the SPECIAL WEB OFFER and SAVE!

If you need more information after reviewing our site, you may e-mail The No-Load Fund Investor at: NoLoad@mleesmith.com Back to top. For questions regarding our services or a subscription, call (800) 706-6364.

Ask for our World Wide Web Special Offer.

You also can e-mail us at:

NoLoad@mleesmith.com The No-Load Fund Investor

P.O. Box 3029, Brentwood, TN 37024